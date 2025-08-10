Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

