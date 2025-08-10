StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.75. StoneCo shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 2,723,031 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $643.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 229,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

