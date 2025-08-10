Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1,520.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 14.1%

IYZ opened at $30.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $563.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

