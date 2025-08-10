Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Invests $111,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $114.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

