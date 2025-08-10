Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 23881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Get Subaru alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Subaru to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Subaru by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Subaru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.