Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.37. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

