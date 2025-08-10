T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report) by 1,582.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 246.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Price Performance

TOUS stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $817 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.