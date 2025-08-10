The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VERX. DA Davidson raised Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $50.00 price target on Vertex and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Vertex Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. Vertex has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $5,672,412.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 196,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,497.13. This trade represents a 44.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,562.75. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock worth $134,479,744 over the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

