Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,852 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,710,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,197,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,189 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,939,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

