Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PULS opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

