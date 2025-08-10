Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

