Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.