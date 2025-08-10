Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 5.54% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTP. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,587,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSTP opened at $34.03 on Friday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of -0.55.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.