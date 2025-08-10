Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

SLYV opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

