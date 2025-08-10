Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 701 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

