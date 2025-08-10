Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $995,000. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 116.1% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 302.9% during the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 40.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

