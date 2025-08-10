Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by BTIG Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Trade Desk Stock Down 38.6%

Trade Desk stock traded down $34.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 105,069,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531,314. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

