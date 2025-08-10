Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.23 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

