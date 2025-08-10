Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Down 38.6%

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $34.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,069,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,501,666. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $191,935,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.