TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TLSI stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.48. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

In related news, insider Richard Marshak sold 6,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $34,172.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,943.18. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,125 shares of company stock valued at $83,528. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

