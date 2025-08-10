True North Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

