True North Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.