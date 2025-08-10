True North Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9%
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
