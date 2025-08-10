True North Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.