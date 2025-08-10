True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.