Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

