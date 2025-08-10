Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of UTI opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,309.44. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 17.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

