US Bancorp DE Acquires New Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.88 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.
VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile
The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.
