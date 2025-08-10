US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

