US Bancorp DE Sells 1,165 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NUBD stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

