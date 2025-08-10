Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

