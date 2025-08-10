Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.10 and last traded at C$50.10, with a volume of 1261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed markets, excluding the United States.

