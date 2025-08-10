Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 389,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,394,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,357 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,380,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 684,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

