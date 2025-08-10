Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BNDX opened at $49.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1072 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

