Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 632,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 97,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.