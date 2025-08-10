Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. On average, analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 306.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

