Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 459,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of TSLL stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.0896 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.