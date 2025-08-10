Virtu Financial LLC Invests $12 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 158,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $97.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

