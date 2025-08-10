Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

