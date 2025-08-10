Virtus Family Office LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Virtus Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 278,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

