Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMDL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AMDL opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

