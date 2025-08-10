Wedbush Comments on AnaptysBio’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $493,202.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,025.05. The trade was a 80.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

