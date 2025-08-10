Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $620.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

APP stock opened at $455.98 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average of $339.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

