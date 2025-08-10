What is B. Riley’s Forecast for LifeMD Q4 Earnings?

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeMD in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFMD. Wall Street Zen cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

LFMD opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.40 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in LifeMD by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Harold Yecies sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,225. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,052,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $995,958.62. The trade was a 51.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,550. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

