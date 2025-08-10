What is Cormark’s Estimate for Kits Eyecare FY2026 Earnings?

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KITFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Tai Charles Silvey sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$44,104.50.

