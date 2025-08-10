What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ARQT Q3 Earnings?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $14.77 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,945.80. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $34,609.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,019.84. This trade represents a 10.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,434 shares of company stock worth $99,277 and sold 78,728 shares worth $1,136,027. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 188,184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

