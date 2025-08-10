What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for FTC Solar Q1 Earnings?

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FTC Solar’s current full-year earnings is ($3.98) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTC Solar stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of FTC Solar worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

