What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for BBSI FY2025 Earnings?

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,490.16. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $310,993.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,938.56. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5,807.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

