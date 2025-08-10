What is Wedbush’s Estimate for VRDN FY2028 Earnings?

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a current ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

