White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.12. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $250.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

