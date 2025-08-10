White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 6.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $35,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 632,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 97,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $71.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

